Laybuy Group Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:LBY)
- SymbolASX:LBY
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- ISINNZLBYE0001S0
Laybuy Group Holdings Ltd provides buy-now-pay-later services. The company provides a payment platform that enables customers to split the payment of purchases, both online and in-store, across six, weekly, interest free installments, the first being at the point of sale. It operates in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.