Company Profile

Lazard has a storied history that can be traced back to 1848. The company's revenue is nearly equally split between financial advisory, such as acquisition and restructuring advisory, and asset management. The company's asset management business is primarily equities (over 80% of assets under management), has an international focus, and is geared toward institutional clients. By geography, the company earns approximately 60% of revenue in the Americas, 30% in EMEA, and 10% in Asia-Pacific. Lazard has offices in over 40 cities across more than 25 countries and over 2,900 employees.Lazard Ltd is a financial advisory and asset management firm. It offers corporate, institutional, government and individuals with financial advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising and others.