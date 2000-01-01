Lazydays Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:LAZY)

North American company
Market Info - LAZY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LAZY

  • Market Cap$159.830m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:LAZY
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
  • Currency
  • ISINUS52110H1005

Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings Inc operates recreational vehicle dealerships. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners. The company offers various new and used vehicles; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.Lazydays Holdings Inc operates recreational vehicle dealerships. Its services include third-party protection plans, financing and insurance.

