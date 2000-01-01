Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LAZY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LAZY

  • Market Cap$37.440m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:LAZY
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
  • Currency
  • ISINUS52110H1005

Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings Inc operates recreational vehicle dealerships. Its services include third-party protection plans, financing and insurance.

Latest LAZY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .