LCI Industries Inc (NYSE:LCII)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LCII
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LCII
- Market Cap$2.589bn
- SymbolNYSE:LCII
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRecreational Vehicles
- Currency
- ISINUS50189K1034
Company Profile
LCI Industries Inc supplies domestically and internationally components for the original equipment manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo.