LCT Holdings Ltd (SGX:BJL)

APAC company
Market Info - BJL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BJL

  • Market CapSGD17.620m
  • SymbolSGX:BJL
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG5376C1010

Company Profile

LCT Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in Bermuda, engaged in investment holding. The company operates through its property investment segment, which is engaged in investing in properties for rental income.

