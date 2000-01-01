LCT Holdings Ltd (SGX:BJL)
- Market CapSGD17.620m
- SymbolSGX:BJL
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINBMG5376C1010
LCT Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in Bermuda, engaged in investment holding. The company operates through its property investment segment, which is engaged in investing in properties for rental income.