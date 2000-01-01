Company Profile

Le Belier SA is a France-based company engaged in manufacturing of aluminum safety-related parts for the automotive industry. It operates through three segments: Foundry services, Machining and Tool-making. The Foundry services cover the transformation of casting a liquid metal into a mold to reproduce specific parts, while the Machining division produces high precision mechanical parts with tolerances in microns and the Tool-making division designs and produces foundry tools. It offers products such as braking systems, turbo systems, suspension and chassis parts which are sold to auto component suppliers such as Delphi, Bosch, Valio and others.Le Belier is a France-based manufacturer of aluminum safety-related parts for the automotive industry.