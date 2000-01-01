Company Profile

Le Saunda Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company, engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and retailing of ladies' and men's footwear, handbags and fashionable accessories. The group operates in China, Hong Kong, and Macau, and the majority of the revenue is generated from China. The proprietary brands of the firm include le saunda, le saunda men, Linea rosa and CNE. The operating segment of the company is Retail and Others of which Retail segment is the revenue driver for the company.Le Saunda Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and retailing of ladies' and men's footwear, handbags and fashion accessories in Hong Kong, Macau and China.