Leader Education Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1449)

APAC company
Market Info - 1449

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1449

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1449
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG5421B1086

Company Profile

Leader Education Ltd is a private formal higher education service provider in Heilongjiang Province, the PRC. The school is a degree-granting private formal university-level education institution that offers up to 26 majors in a wide range of subject areas, including, among others, engineering, business, railway, economics, literature and arts.

Latest 1449 news

