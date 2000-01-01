Leader Environmental Technologies Ltd (SGX:LS9)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LS9

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LS9

  • Market CapSGD2.470m
  • SymbolSGX:LS9
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorPollution & Treatment Controls
  • Currency
  • ISINSG2B93959478

Company Profile

Leader Environmental Technologies Ltd, through its subsidiaries is engaged in research, development, design, manufacture and installation of environmental protection systems.

Latest LS9 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .