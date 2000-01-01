LeadFX Inc (TSE:LFX)
Market Info - LFX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LFX
- Market CapCAD78.220m
- SymbolTSE:LFX
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA52170Y1007
Company Profile
LeadFX Inc is a Canada based mining company. It is focused on the development of lead-silver projects. The company owns interest in Paroo Station mine, a lead carbonate mine in Western Australia.