Leading Edge Materials Corp (TSX:LEM)
- Market CapCAD7.180m
- SymbolTSX:LEM
- IndustryBasic Material
- ISINCA52171T1003
Company Profile
Leading Edge Materials Corp is a Canada based exploration company. The properties owned by the company are Woxna Graphite Mine located in central Sweden, and Norra Karr Mine, a rare earth element resource, located in south-central Sweden.