Leaf Resources Ltd (ASX:LER)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LER
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LER
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:LER
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINAU000000LER6
Company Profile
Leaf Resources Ltd is focused on making sustainable products from plant biomass. The principal business activities of the company are the commercial development of its Glycell process including broadening the range of biomass that can be used with the Glycell process and assessing a potential biorefinery project in Queensland under the BioFutures program. The company has one operating segment, being Technology and Development.Leaf Resources Ltd is engaged in commercial development of the Glycell process including to produce cellulose for the production of cellulosic sugars, and developing commercial products that can be produced from the glycerol utilised in Glycell process.