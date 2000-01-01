Company Profile

Leaf Resources Ltd is focused on making sustainable products from plant biomass. The principal business activities of the company are the commercial development of its Glycell process including broadening the range of biomass that can be used with the Glycell process and assessing a potential biorefinery project in Queensland under the BioFutures program. The company has one operating segment, being Technology and Development.Leaf Resources Ltd is engaged in commercial development of the Glycell process including to produce cellulose for the production of cellulosic sugars, and developing commercial products that can be produced from the glycerol utilised in Glycell process.