LEAP Holdings Group Ltd (SEHK:1499)
Company Info - 1499
- Market CapHKD1.500bn
- SymbolSEHK:1499
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- ISINKYG541561158
Company Profile
LEAP Holdings Group Ltd provides foundation works and ancillary services, and construction waste handling services to its customers of the construction industry. It is also engaged in Investments in securities and Money lending segment.