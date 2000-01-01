Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LPTX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LPTX
- Market Cap$19.360m
- SymbolNASDAQ:LPTX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS52187K1016
Company Profile
Leap Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company . The company is engaged in acquiring and developing novel therapeutics at the leading edge of cancer biology.