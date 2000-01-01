Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group PLC, along with its subsidiaries, offers a wide range of e-learning services and technologies to corporate and government clients. The company operates in three reportable segments: the Software and Platforms, the Content and Services and the Other. Geographically, it operates in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The company largest end market by revenue in the United States.