Company Profile

Leasinvest Real Estate CVA is employed in the Belgian real estate sector through the operation of real estate investment trusts. The company rents its properties to tenants across various business sectors, such as services, retail and wholesale, financial, industry, government, transport, and distribution. Most of its income is in the form of rents acquired majorly from retail properties located in Luxemburg and to a lesser extent from investments in Belgium and Switzerland. Leasinvest Real Estate CVA functions in collaboration with its subsidiaries such as Leasinvest Services SA, Leasinvest Immo Lux SA, Canal Logistics Brussels SA, De Vlier Retail Development- Frun Retail Park and RAB Invest SA.Leasinvest Real Estate CVA, through its subsidiaries, is a real estate company principally investing in retail properties based in Luxemburg. Its portfolio also comprises of office and logistics facilities located across Belgium and Switzerland.