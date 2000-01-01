Company Profile

Leclanche SA is a Switzerland-based company. It operates its business through various segments that are Stationary Business Unit, which sells customized systems to support customers in both electricity generation markets; Specialty Battery Business Unit, which develops and delivers both turn-key customized solutions and off-the-shelf solutions; E-Transport Business Unit, which sells customized systems to support customers in the mass marine and road transportation. The Stationary Business Unit segment generates maximum revenue for the company. Geographically, the company exports its products to Switzerland, Canada, the United States of America, and others.