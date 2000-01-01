Company Profile

Lectra is engaged in the design and developing software, CAD/CAM equipment, and associated services designed for industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles, and composite materials to manufacture products. The company serves fashion and apparel, automotive, and furniture markets, as well as other industries, such as aeronautical, marine and wind power industries. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally of which majority of its revenue is derived from the Europe region.Lectra is engaged in the design and developing software, CAD/CAM equipment, and associated services designed for industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles, and composite materials to manufacture products.