Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Lee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:LEE) Share Price

LEE

Lee Enterprises Inc

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Communication Services

Right Arrow 2

Publishing

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNAS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Lee Enterprises Inc is a local news publication company in the United States. Its products include daily and Sunday newspapers, weekly newspapers and classified and few other specialty publications. Its products are used as a platform for advertising in mid-size markets. Revenues are generated primarily from retail and classifieds advertising and the remaining from subscriptions to its printed and digital products.Lee Enterprises Inc is a premier publisher of local news, information and advertising in midsize markets, with 46 daily newspapers and a joint interest in four others, rapidly growing online sites.

NASDAQ:LEE

US5237684064

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest LEE News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News