Company Profile

Lee Enterprises Inc is a local news publication company in the United States. Its products include daily and Sunday newspapers, weekly newspapers and classified and few other specialty publications. Its products are used as a platform for advertising in mid-size markets. Revenues are generated primarily from retail and classifieds advertising and the remaining from subscriptions to its printed and digital products.Lee Enterprises Inc is a premier publisher of local news, information and advertising in midsize markets, with 46 daily newspapers and a joint interest in four others, rapidly growing online sites.