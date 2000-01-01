Lee Enterprises Inc (NYSE:LEE)

North American company
Market Info - LEE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LEE

  • Market Cap$52.590m
  • SymbolNYSE:LEE
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorPublishing
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5237681094

Company Profile

Lee Enterprises Inc is a local news publication company in the United States. Its products include daily and Sunday newspapers, weekly newspapers and classified and few other specialty publications. Its products are used as a platform for advertising in mid-size markets. Revenues are generated primarily from retail and classifieds advertising and the remaining from subscriptions to its printed and digital products.Lee Enterprises Inc is a premier publisher of local news, information and advertising in midsize markets, with 46 daily newspapers and a joint interest in four others, rapidly growing online sites.

