Lee Kee Holdings Ltd (SEHK:637)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 637
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 637
- Market CapHKD252.770m
- SymbolSEHK:637
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG542761039
Company Profile
Lee Kee Holdings Ltd is engaged in trading of zinc, zinc alloy, nickel, nickel-related products, aluminium, aluminium alloy, stainless steel and other electroplating chemical products in Hong Kong and Mainland China.