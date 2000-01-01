Company Profile

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in the manufacturing and trading of paper and pulp. Its segments are packaging paper, pulp, and tissue paper. The majority of the revenue is generated from the packaging paper segment that covers the production of kraft liner board, test liner board, coated duplex board, white top liner board, and strength corrugating medium. People's republic of china accounts for the majority of the revenue.Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd manufactures and trades in paper and pulp. Its segments are packaging paper, pulp and tissue paper.