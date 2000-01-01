Company Profile

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd manufactures and trades in paper and pulp. Its segments are packaging paper, pulp and tissue paper. Packaging paper segment covers production of kraft liner board, test linerboard, coated duplex board, white top liner board and strength corrugating medium. Pulp segment comprises products such as dissolved pulp, unbleached bamboo kraft pulp, bleached bamboo kraft pulp. Tissue paper segment encompasses toilet roll products such as bamboo plus series, hanky puz series and hanky soft delicate series. Packaging paper segment generates most of the revenues for the company.Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd manufactures and trades in paper and pulp. Its segments are packaging paper, pulp and tissue paper.