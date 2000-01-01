Leeds Group (LSE:LDSG)

UK company
Market Info - LDSG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LDSG

  • Market Cap£2.600m
  • SymbolLSE:LDSG
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorTextile Manufacturing
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0005100606

Company Profile

Leeds Group PLC is a textile processing company. The firm along with its subsidiaries engages in fabric printing and yarn dyeing. It primarily operates its business under three segments: Hemmers, KMR and Chinoh-Tex. Through its segments, it imports, stores and wholesales fabrics. It primarily offers a range of fabrics, including both basic and fashion items to retailers and wholesalers, as well as manufacturers. Most of the company revenue is generated from the Hemmers Europe segment.Leeds Group PLC is a textile processing company. The company engages in fabric printing and yarn dyeing and is organized under two segments: Hemmers Europe and Hemmers China.

