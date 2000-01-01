Company Profile

Leeds Group PLC is a textile processing company. The firm along with its subsidiaries engages in fabric printing and yarn dyeing. It primarily operates its business under three segments: Hemmers, KMR and Chinoh-Tex. Through its segments, it imports, stores and wholesales fabrics. It primarily offers a range of fabrics, including both basic and fashion items to retailers and wholesalers, as well as manufacturers. Most of the company revenue is generated from the Hemmers Europe segment.