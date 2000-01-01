Lefroy Exploration Ltd (ASX:LEX)
- Market CapAUD18.590m
- SymbolASX:LEX
- IndustryBasic Material
- ISINVGG5520W1023
Lefroy Exploration Ltd is a mineral exploration and mining company. It conducts exploration activities through its various projects such as Lefroy Gold project, Lake Johnston project, and Murchison project.