LEG Immobilien AG (XETRA:LEG)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LEG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LEG

  • Market Cap€7.187bn
  • SymbolXETRA:LEG
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000LEG1110

Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG is engaged in the real estate sector. The company develops and maintains residential property portfolio and looks to expand its portfolio through acquisitions.

Latest LEG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .