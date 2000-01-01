LEG Immobilien SE (XETRA:LEG)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LEG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LEG
- Market Cap€8.171bn
- SymbolXETRA:LEG
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINDE000LEG1110
Company Profile
LEG Immobilien SE is a general real estate company. The company's portfolio consists primarily of residential units, followed by garages, parking spaces, and commercial units. The business model is supplemented by the targeted development of innovative value-added services. LEG is primarily focused on the German market of the North Rhine-Westphalia region. The company divides its portfolio into three groups: high growth markets, stable markets, and higher-yielding markets. LEG considers merger and acquisition investment as a potential component of its operational growth strategy.LEG Immobilien AG is engaged in the real estate sector. The company develops and maintains residential property portfolio and looks to expand its portfolio through acquisitions.