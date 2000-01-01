Legacy Reserves Inc (NASDAQ:LGCY)

North American company
Market Info - LGCY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LGCY

  • Market Cap$4.540m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:LGCY
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5247061089

Company Profile

Legacy Reserves LP is an upstream limited partnership which acquires and exploits oil and natural gas properties located in the Permian Basin, Mid-continent, East Texas and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States.

