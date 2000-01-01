Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LEGN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LEGN
- Market Cap$4.786bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:LEGN
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS52490G1022
Company Profile
Legend Biotech Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The firm's lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is a chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR, T cell therapy is for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its other pipeline products include LB1910, LB1909, LB1903, and others. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from North America.