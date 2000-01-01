Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN)

North American company
Company Info - LEGN

  • Market Cap$4.786bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:LEGN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS52490G1022

Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The firm's lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is a chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR, T cell therapy is for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its other pipeline products include LB1910, LB1909, LB1903, and others. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from North America.

