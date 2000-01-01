Legend Holdings Ltd H (SEHK:3396)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 3396
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 3396
- Market CapHKD40.951bn
- SymbolSEHK:3396
- IndustryTechnology
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCNE100001ZT0
Company Profile
Legend Holdings Ltd is a diversified industrial group with varied businesses. It has operations in It, financial services, agriculture, property and chemical industries.