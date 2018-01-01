Legend Holdings Ltd Shs -H- Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:3396) Share Price

Company Profile

Legend Holdings Ltd is a diversified industrial group in China. Its major share of revenues is derived from its IT business and the rest from financial services, innovative consumption and services, agriculture and food, and advanced manufacturing and professional services) and financial investment business (mainly includes angel investments, venture capital investments, private equity investments and other investments). The IT segment comprises of activities related to manufacturing and marketing of technology products and services for customers and enterprises.Legend Holdings Ltd is a diversified industrial group with varied businesses. It has operations in It, financial services, agriculture, property and chemical industries.