Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LM

  • Market Cap$4.237bn
  • SymbolNYSE:LM
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5249011058

Company Profile

Legg Mason provides investment management services for institutional and individual investors. The firm had $803.5 billion in managed assets at the end of December 2019, spread among its equity (27% of total AUM), fixed-income (56%), alternatives (9%), and money market (8%) investment platforms. Legg Mason uses a multiaffiliate business model, with its single- largest affiliate, Western Asset Management, accounting for 57% of managed assets. Other major affiliates include ClearBridge Investments (19% of AUM), Brandywine (9%), and Clarion Partners (7%). The remaining affiliates--Martin Currie, Royce & Associates, EnTrustPermal, QS Investors, and RARE Infrastructure--each account for 2% or less of Legg Mason's managed assets.Legg Mason Inc is an asset management company. It provides related financial services to individuals, institutions, corporations and municipalities through its subsidiaries.

Latest LM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .