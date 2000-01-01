Company Profile

Legg Mason provides investment management services for institutional and individual investors. The firm had $803.5 billion in managed assets at the end of December 2019, spread among its equity (27% of total AUM), fixed-income (56%), alternatives (9%), and money market (8%) investment platforms. Legg Mason uses a multiaffiliate business model, with its single- largest affiliate, Western Asset Management, accounting for 57% of managed assets. Other major affiliates include ClearBridge Investments (19% of AUM), Brandywine (9%), and Clarion Partners (7%). The remaining affiliates--Martin Currie, Royce & Associates, EnTrustPermal, QS Investors, and RARE Infrastructure--each account for 2% or less of Legg Mason's managed assets.Legg Mason Inc is an asset management company. It provides related financial services to individuals, institutions, corporations and municipalities through its subsidiaries.