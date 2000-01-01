Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LEG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LEG
- Market Cap$3.230bn
- SymbolNYSE:LEG
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS5246601075
Company Profile
Leggett & Platt designs and produces engineered components and products found in homes, offices, retail stores, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates its business through four segments: residential products, furniture products, industrial products, and specialized products. Its products include components and machinery, steel infrastructure, furniture and components, and various other products. The company operates all around the world, with the residential products and specialized products segments contributing heavily to the company’s revenue.Leggett & Platt Inc is a manufacturer that conceives designs and produces engineered components and products found in homes, offices, retail stores, automobiles and commercial aircraft.