Leggett & Platt designs and produces engineered components and products found in homes, offices, retail stores, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates its business through four segments: residential products, furniture products, industrial products, and specialized products. Its products include components and machinery, steel infrastructure, furniture and components, and various other products. The company operates all around the world, with the residential products and specialized products segments contributing heavily to the company's revenue.