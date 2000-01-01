Company Profile

Legrand is a global leader in low-voltage electrical components, with certified products sold into 180 countries. The company produces the full set of components necessary to distribute electricity within residential and commercial buildings. Legrand distributes its products through specialist wholesalers that sell to installers/electricians. Legrand is a key supplier to global electrical component wholesalers, including Rexel and Sonepar. Its products are visible in luxury hotels, data centers, hospitals, offices, and residential buildings.Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructure. Its products include control-and-command, cable management, energy distribution and Voice-Data-Image products and systems.