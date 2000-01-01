Company Profile

Leifheit AG is a Germany based company engaged in supplying household items in the cleaning, laundry care, kitchen and wellbeing sectors. It produces ironing tables, wall mounted dryer, cleaning products, gloves, coffee pots, grinder, cloths and sponges, and other related products. Its operating segments are Household, Wellbeing and Private Label. The Household segment focuses on the marketing of products under the Leifheit brand consisting the laundry care, cleaning and kitchen goods. Wellbeing segment markets products under the Soehnle brand, which consists range of scales, healthcare products, and air conditioning units. The Private Label segment operates with French subsidiaries Birambeau and Herby. Majority of the group's revenue is derived from the Household segment.