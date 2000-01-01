Lekoil Ltd (LSE:LEK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LEK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LEK
- Market Cap£24.920m
- SymbolLSE:LEK
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINKYG5462G1073
Company Profile
Lekoil Ltd is an oil and gas exploration company in Nigeria. The company functions mainly through its oil and gas properties in Nigeria. It also has assets located in Namibia, United States and Cayman.