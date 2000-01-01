Company Profile

LEM Holding SA is a Switzerland-based holding company whose subsidiaries manufacture and distribute electrical measurement components for products with the automotive, railway, battery monitoring, and wireless submetering network measuring applications. The firm's operations are broadly organized in two segments: the industry segment, which sells transducers for temperature calibration, cell voltage measurement, and other uses, and the automotive segment, which sells components for battery management and motor drive applications.LEM Holding SA provides solutions for measuring electrical parameters. Its core products are current and voltage transducers which are used in industrial, traction, energy & automotive markets.