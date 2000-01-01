Lemonade Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:LMND)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LMND

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LMND

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNYSE:LMND
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
  • Currency
  • ISINUS52567D1072

Company Profile

Lemonade Inc operates in the insurance industry. The company offers digital and artificial intelligence based platform for various insurances and for settling claims and paying premiums. The platform ensures transparency in issuing policies and settling disputes.

Latest LMND news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .