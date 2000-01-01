LendInvest (LSE:LINV)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LINV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LINV

  • Market Cap£0.000m
  • SymbolLSE:LINV
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorMortgage Finance
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BMC2XX17

Company Profile

LendInvest PLC is a platform for property finance. It offers short-term, development and buy-to-let mortgages to intermediaries, landlords, and developers across the UK.

Latest LINV news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

LINV Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .