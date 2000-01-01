Company Profile

Lendlease’s ongoing business comprises three segments: development, investments, and construction. Development accounted for more than half of EBITDA in 2020, and the future pipeline is so large it cannot be funded from its own balance sheet. The group is selling projects stakes to its funds management clients. This sacrifices development profit, in return for management fees, reduced risk, and capital to accelerate its development pipeline. Construction generates large revenues but slim margins. This business is retained to preserve expertise and scale for the development business. Lendlease sold its engineering business in 2020, but retains risk on the Melbourne Metro project which has years to run. It plans to sell its engineering services business and some other smaller businesses.Lendlease Group is an international property and infrastructure company with operations in Australia, Asia, Europe & America. It is engaged in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property & infrastructure assets.