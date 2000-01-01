Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN)

North American company
Company Info - LEN

  • Market Cap$10.527bn
  • SymbolNYSE:LEN
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorResidential Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5260571048

Company Profile

After merging with CalAtlantic in February 2018, Lennar has become the largest homebuilder (by revenue) in the United States. The company’s homebuilding operations target first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers mainly under the Lennar brand name. Lennar’s financial-services segment provides mortgage financing and related services to its homebuyers. Miami-based Lennar is also involved in multifamily construction.Lennar Corp is a homebuilding service provider. Its operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, and to a lesser extent multi-level residential buildings.

