Lennox International manufactures and distributes heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products to replacement (75% of sales) and new construction (25% of sales) markets. In fiscal 2020, residential HVAC was 65% of sales, commercial HVAC was 22%, and refrigeration accounted for the remaining 13% of sales. The company goes to market with multiple brands, but Lennox is the company’s flagship HVAC brand. The Texas-based company generates most of its sales in North America.Lennox International Inc through its subsidiaries is a provider of climate control solutions. It designs, manufactures and markets products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration markets.