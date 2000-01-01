Lennox International Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:LII)

North American company
Company Info - LII

  • Market Cap$10.518bn
  • SymbolNYSE:LII
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorSpecialty Industrial Machinery
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5261071071

Company Profile

Lennox International manufactures and distributes heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products to replacement (75% of sales) and new construction (25% of sales) markets. In fiscal 2020, residential HVAC was 65% of sales, commercial HVAC was 22%, and refrigeration accounted for the remaining 13% of sales. The company goes to market with multiple brands, but Lennox is the company’s flagship HVAC brand. The Texas-based company generates most of its sales in North America.Lennox International Inc through its subsidiaries is a provider of climate control solutions. It designs, manufactures and markets products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration markets.

