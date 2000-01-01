Lenovo Group Ltd (SEHK:992)
Lenovo is a global technology hardware company with a leading market share in personal computers. Its operations are divided into three main business segments: PC and smart devices, mobile, and data center, which account for 75%, 13% and 12% of sales, respectively. The firm has been actively growing its data center business, which primarily sells network servers to enterprise and hyperscale customers, as well as storage equipment through its mainland China joint venture with NetApp. Server-related revenue has doubled to 12% of overall sales in fiscal year 2019 from 6% in 2015.Lenovo Group Ltd is engaged in providing consumer, commercial, and enterprise technology. The portfolio of the products include PCs, workstations, servers, storage, smart TVs and a family of mobile products like smartphones tablets and apps.