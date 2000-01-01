Company Profile

Lenta IPJSC, formerly Lenta PLC operates a chain of retail stores in Russia. The company operates more than 200 hypermarkets Russia. It also has more than 80 supermarkets in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Through its hypermarkets and supermarkets, it sells products varying from household goods, daily need products, food, and drinks. Revenues are generated by the sale of these products directly to the consumer.