Leoch International Technology Ltd (SEHK:842)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 842
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 842
- Market CapHKD814.510m
- SymbolSEHK:842
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG546541015
Company Profile
Leoch International Technology Ltd is engaged in the development, sale and manufacture of lead-acid batteries. The company sells models of lead-acid battery products, ranging in capacity from 0.251 Ah to 4,055 Ah.