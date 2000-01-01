Leoch International Technology Ltd (SEHK:842)

Market Info - 842

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 842

  • Market CapHKD814.510m
  • SymbolSEHK:842
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG546541015

Company Profile

Leoch International Technology Ltd is engaged in the development, sale and manufacture of lead-acid batteries. The company sells models of lead-acid battery products, ranging in capacity from 0.251 Ah to 4,055 Ah.

