Leonardo DRS Inc (NYSE:DRS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DRS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DRS
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNYSE:DRS
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAerospace & Defense
- Currency
- ISINUS52661A1088
Company Profile
Leonardo DRS Inc is a provider of defense products and technologies that are used across land, air, sea, space and cyber domains. The diverse array of defense systems and solutions is offered to all branches of the U.S. military, aerospace and defense prime contractors, government intelligence agencies and international military customers for deployment on a wide range of military platforms.