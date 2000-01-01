Company Profile

Leonardo is one of the top European defense firms, with 30% of the company's shares owned by the Italian government. The firm’s divisions are helicopters; defense, electronics and security systems, or DES; and aeronautics. The helicopter division serves both military and civil markets through AgustaWestland subsidiary and NHIndustries, a consortium with Airbus and Fokker. DES has access to the U.S. defense market through the DRS subsidiary. The aeronautics division cooperates in international programs like Eurofighter Typhoon, F-35, and the new Tempest.Leonardo SpA is active in the aerospace industry of Italy. It develops helicopters, aircraft components, electrical systems, artillery, and weapons.