Leonardo SpA (MTA:LDO)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LDO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LDO
- Market Cap€3.368bn
- SymbolMTA:LDO
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAerospace & Defense
- Currency
- ISINIT0003856405
Company Profile
Leonardo is one of the top European defense firms, with 30% of the company's shares owned by the Italian government. The firm’s divisions are helicopters; defense, electronics and security systems, or DES; and aeronautics. The helicopter division serves both military and civil markets through AgustaWestland subsidiary and NHIndustries, a consortium with Airbus and Fokker. DES has access to the U.S. defense market through the DRS subsidiary. The aeronautics division cooperates in international programs like Eurofighter Typhoon, F-35, and the new Tempest.Leonardo SpA is active in the aerospace industry of Italy. It develops helicopters, aircraft components, electrical systems, artillery, and weapons.