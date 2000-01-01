Company Profile

Leonteq AG is an independent technology and service provider for investment solutions. The company acts as an outsourcing partner for a variety of services across the life cycle of structured investment products. It engineers products to serve both the buy-side and sell-side. Sell-side product offerings include structured investment products and unit-linked life insurance policies on the balance sheet of its platform partners. Leonteq has three distinct business lines: investment solutions, banking solutions, and insurance and wealth planning solutions. Product offerings can deliver capital protection, yield enhancement, and other capabilities. Leonteq's clients are often banking and investment institutions.