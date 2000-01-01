Company Profile

LeoVegas AB offers private individuals the opportunity to play casino games and engage in other forms of online gaming using applications and browsers on mobile devices. It offers more than 600 online games from more than 30 game providers. LeoVegas offers casino gaming in the form of jackpot games, slots, roulette, table games, scratch cards, and live casino. The company's geographical segments are divided into: Nordics; United Kingdom (UK); Rest of Europe; and Rest of World. The company's revenue is generated from Nordic countries.LeoVegas AB offers private individuals the opportunity to play casino games and engage in other forms of online gaming using applications and browsers on mobile devices. It offers more than 680 online games from more than 30 game providers.